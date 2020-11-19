Western Michigan holds off Central Michigan behind 6 TDs from QB Kaleb Eleby

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kaleb Eleby threw three of his five touchdown passes to D’Wayne Eskridge, La’Darius Jefferson ran for 150 yards and Western Michigan held off Central Michigan 52-44 on Wednesday night.

Western Michigan (3-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) has sole possession of first place in the East Division, and is 3-0 in the MAC for just the sixth time since 2000.

Eleby was 12 of 20 for 382 yards passing and also had a 4-yard touchdown run. Eskridge finished with four catches for 212 yards. Jaylen Hall had four receptions for 110 yards with two touchdowns. Sean Tyler added 94 yards rushing with a 6-yard TD.

Eleby and Eskridge connected on scores from 33 yards in the first half, and from 72 and 85 yards in the third quarter that stretched the Broncos’ lead to 45-22 early in the third quarter.

[ Eleby takes reins for Western Michigan football after learning from Wassink ]

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (right) and former starter Jon Wassink (left) warm-up for a game. Wassink played from 2015-19 for the Broncos, starting his final three years, and accumulated 6,482 passing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Kobe Lewis broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run to pull the Chippewas to 45-30. Eleby’s 43-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Hall early in the fourth made it 52-30.

Daniel Richardson’s 4-yard TD pass to Drayton Law for Central Michigan (2-1, 2-1) capped the scoring with 2:32 to play. Eskridge recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Lewis had 114 yards rushing with two touchdowns for the Chippewas. Kalil Pimpleton added 108 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

Western Michigan had 628 yards of offense and Central Michigan finished with 406.

Toledo 45, Eastern Michigan 28

YPSILANTI — Bryant Koback ran for 149 yards, Eli Peters and Carter Bradley each threw a pair of touchdown passes and Toledo rolled to a 45-28 victory over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night.

The Rockets (2-1, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) have won 19 of the last 21 in the series.

Sep 21, 2019; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) carries the ball against the Colorado State Rams in the first quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Koback had 102 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 24 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Peters and Bradley combined for 298 yards passing, and each hit a different receiver for scores. Danzel McKinley-Lewis caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Peters early in the second quarter. Ronnie Blackmon had a 58-yard touchdown catch from Bradly early in the third.

Story continues

Jamal Hines picked off Preston Hutchinson’s shovel pass and ran 20 yards into the end zone that stretched the Rockets’ lead to 45-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Hutchinson threw four touchdown passes and completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 244 yards to lead Eastern Michigan (0-3, 0-3). Hutchinson had scoring throws to four receivers. Quian Williams led with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Toledo has outscored opponents 69-21 in the first half this season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Western Michigan holds off Central Michigan behind 6 TDs from Eleby