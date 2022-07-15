Western Michigan Broncos Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Western Michigan Broncos Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Western Michigan Broncos Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | WMU Schedule

Sean Tyler, RB Jr.

The ultra-quick 5-8, 185-pound junior led the team with 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He rushed for 1,803 yards and 16 scores – averaging 6.3 yards per carry – with 31 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons.

La'Darius Jefferson, RB Sr.

The 6-1, 235-pound power back started his career with 280 yards and four scores in two seasons at Michigan State, and then he became a star at WMU with 1,460 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 4.9 yards per carry in two seasons.

Corvin Moment, LB Sr.

The 6-0, 250-pound run stopper in the middle of the linebacking corps earned Third Team All-MAC honors making 68 tackles with three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season. He made 159 stops with 5.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss with five forced fumbles in his four seasons.

Zaire Barnes, LB Sr.

The 6-1, 225-pound Second Team All-MAC talent missed 2020 but came back to make 68 tackles with 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and recovered three fumbles. He made 112 stops in his three seasons.

Corey Crooms, WR Jr.

The leading returning receiver made 44 catches last year for 768 yards and six scores averaging 17.5 yards per catch. The 5-11, 185-pound junior has made 58 career catches with seven scores.

Bricen Garner, S Sr.

Going into his sixth season, the former Pitt Panther made 46 tackles with two broken up passes in three years with his old team, and came up with 53 stops with 3.5 tackles for loss with a pick and four broken up passes in ten games at WMU – he missed most of last season.

Braden Fiske, NT Jr.

The 6-5, 300-pounder works on the nose making 89 tackles with 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

Marshawn Kneeland, DE Soph.

Versatile enough to play inside or out, the 6-3, 265-pound veteran made 55 tackles with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his first two seasons.

Eleasah Anderson, OT Sr.

The 6-4, 345-pound transfer from Sam Houston earned all-conference honors over the last two seasons at left tackle. He was originally a Baylor Bear.

Jacob Gideon, C Soph.

The 6-2, 295-pound sophomore started out last year at left guard but will likely move over to center this season.

Western Michigan Broncos Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | WMU Schedule



