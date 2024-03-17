Western Kentucky's March Madness opponent; Morehead State's NCAA Tournament Round 1 game

While Kentucky basketball got most of the attention on Selection Sunday as it nabbed a No. 3 seed, there are two other teams from the commonwealth heading to the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Who does Western Kentucky play in NCAA Tournament Round 1?

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers earned a No. 15 seed in the South Region by winning the Conference USA tournament, 78-71, over UTEP.

Western Kentucky will face No. 2 seed Marquette on Friday in Indianapolis.

Who does Morehead State play in March Madness Round 1?

The Morehead State Eagles earned a No.14 seed in the East Region by winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, 69-55, over Little Rock.

Morehead State will face No. 3 Illinois on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

