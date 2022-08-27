Western Kentucky scores first TD of college football season

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It is the day — Saturday — everyone has been waiting for in 2022.

College football is back and there is a touchdown on the scoreboard.

The first six-pointer of the season goes to Western Kentucky.

Malachi Corley caught a 16-yard TD pass from Austin Reed.

And we’re off …

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

