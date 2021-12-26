Western Kentucky receiver announces transfer to Penn State

Penn State head coach James Franklin got a nice little present under the Christmas tree this holiday season courtesy of the transfer portal. On the night before Christmas, Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced his commitment to Penn State with a message posted to his Instagram account.

Tinsley was the second-leading receiver in Conference USA during the 2021 season with 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. Only his teammate, Jerreth Sterns, had better numbers in receiving yards and touchdowns as the Hilltoppers had a dynamic passing game. Tinsley averaged 100.1 receiving yards per game through 14 games in the 2021 season, including the Conference USA championship game and Boca Raton Bowl.

Tinsley had 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Conference USA Championship Game against UTSA, and 103 yards and two touchdowns against Appalachian State in the bowl game. Earlier in the 2021 season, Tinsley had seven catches for 127 yards against Michigan State.

Tinsley should be able to step right into a key role in the Penn State offense in 2022. With the expected departure of Jahan Dotson to the NFL, Penn State will be able to slide Tinsley right into a passing game that returns Sean Clifford at quarterback and will include Parker Washington as a go-to receiver option. Tinsley should be a key component to the offensive plans for coordinator Mike Yurcich.

MITCHELL TINSLEY STAYED ON HIS FEET TO GET THE 75-YARD TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/mH8zsoPiBB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 18, 2021

𝕄oney 𝕄itch was 🤑 all season: ▪️87 receptions (14th in FBS)

▪️1,402 yards (6th in FBS)

▪️14 touchdowns (4th in FBS)@MitchTinsley15 cashed in on this slant route, as @baileyzappe04 hit him in stride to break Burrow’s TD record with #61 on the year ⬇️#TopsOnTop | @BocaBowl pic.twitter.com/jqsUxxiPfD — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 19, 2021

2021 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

