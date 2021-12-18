Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe sets NCAA record for passing yards in a season

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe set the NCAA record for passing yards in a season in Saturday's RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl against Appalachian State.

Zappe needed 289 yards to break the record of 5,833 yards, which was set in 2003 by Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons. Zappe leads the nation in passing yards, attempts, touchdowns and total offense.

Zappe broke the record on a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Jerreth Sterns late in the second quarter.

Zappe also tied the record for touchdown passes in a season of 60 set by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow during the Tigers' 2019 national championship season. Zappe did it with four touchdown passes in the first half.

🚨Bailey Zappe has broken the FBS passing yards record for a season!!!🚨 Zappe passes former Texas Tech QB BJ Symons (threw 5833 yards back in 2003)! pic.twitter.com/JpvF8Eg246 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 18, 2021

The Hilltoppers entered the game ranking second in the FBS in scoring and total offense, while leading the nation in passing offense.

Zappe, a 6-1, graduate transfer from Victoria, Texas, who was named the 2021 Conference USA Most Valuable Player, spent his first four seasons with FCS Houston Baptist.

