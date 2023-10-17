Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State odds, picks and predictions

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2, 3-1) meet Tuesday at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Below, we analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville Stateodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Hilltoppers picked up a 35-28 road win against Louisiana Tech last time out on Oct. 5, covering a 6-point spread as the Over (59) cashed. WKU has covered the past 3 games, while the Over snapped a 2-game Under run. Western Kentucky has covered the past 2 games on the road, while the Over is 2-1 in 3 away games this season.

Rich Rodriguez's Gamecocks have already won 5 games, and normally 6 wins are needed for bowl eligibility. Jacksonville State won the Division II National Championship in 1992, but it just accepted an invitation to Conference USA and a spot in the FBS this season. So it is ineligible for a conference championship or bowl game in 2023, likely having to wait until 2024 to make program history.

Jax State was humbled by Liberty last time out by a 31-13 score as 7-point underdogs as the Under (59.5) cashed. That snapped a 3-game win streak, and 2-0-1 ATS run. The Under is 5-2 overall for the Gamecocks.

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State odds

Moneyline (ML) : Western Kentucky -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Jacksonville +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

Against the spread (ATS) : Western Kentucky -7.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State +7.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 59.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State picks and predictions

Prediction

Western Kentucky 33, Jacksonville State 22

Western Kentucky (-300) will cost you 3 times your potential return for this mid-week road test. That's a little expensive considering the fact Jacksonville State (+240) has been playing good football most of the season. You can't risk that kind of money, especially on a road team, even if the 'Toppers are on a roll.

PASS.

WESTERN KENTUCKY -7.5 (-110) is a decent play on the road laying the points, although I'd feel a lot more confident if this was a flat 7, or better yet, 6.5.

Even so, Western Kentucky has covered 3 in a row, including a road win at Louisiana Tech, and a narrow 3-point loss at Troy. The offense has averaged 30.0 PPG in the past 3 games, and will be more than a handful for the Jacksonville State +7.5 (-110) defense to handle.

UNDER 59.5 (-105) is the lean, but don't get carried away betting too much.

The Over has split 3-3 in 6 games for Western Kentucky this season, going 2-1 on the road. For Jax State, though, the Under is 5-2 overall, including 4-0 at home. The defense has allowed 12.0 PPG in 4 home games, with 31 of 48 total points scored by a good Liberty team last time out.

Proceed cautiously, but the lean is to the Under.

