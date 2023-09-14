What Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said about Ohio State in previewing the matchup Saturday

Ohio State is back in the Horseshoe this Saturday, hosting its second-straight nonconference game against Conference USA foe, Western Kentucky. The Buckeyes will try to remain unbeaten and run their record to 3-0, but the Hilltoppers should provide a stiff challenge to the Ohio State defense with a high-flying offense that stresses teams schematically.

The defensive side of the ball isn’t anything to write home about, but there’s still some concerns when facing a team that can try to outscore the opponent. Still, it’ll be an uphill climb for the Hilltoppers to come into the ‘Shoe and knock off one of the best teams in the country, and head coach Tyson Helton is fully aware of that.

He met with the media earlier this week to discuss the matchup with Ohio State and had some pretty glowing remarks about the program including being excited to play in Ohio Stadium, the respect he has for Ryan Day’s offensive mind, the strength and skill of OSU, and more.

Check out Helton’s complete press conference thanks to the WKUSports YouTube channel.

