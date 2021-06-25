Western grad Chafin part of combined Cubs no-hitter

Jun. 25—LOS ANGELES — For the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Cubs threw a combined no-hitter.

Zach Davies tossed six shutout innings, and relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, a 2008 Western Reserve graduate, and closer Craig Kimbrel sealed the deal in a 4-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history and the seventh in Major League Baseball this season in front of 52,175 fans at Dodger Stadium.

The no-hitter was the Cubs' first since Alec Mills on Sept. 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers last season. It marked the second Cubs no-hitter at Dodger Stadium, joining Jake Arrieta's feat Aug. 30, 2015.

The path to the no-hitter was a little unconventional. Davies walked five in his six innings, including the Dodgers' leadoff hitter in the third and fourth innings. But neither runner advanced to second — a nifty back-pick throw by Willson Contreras and well-timed tag by Anthony Rizzo nabbed Mookie Betts to quickly erase the walk to open the third — and by the time Davies' night ended, he retired the last nine Dodgers he faced.

The Cubs' dominant bullpen did the rest. Tepera issued a two-out walk to Gavin Lux but forced Austin Barnes to line out to end the seventh. Chafin lost an eight-pitch battle against Betts, ending in a walk — the seventh by a Cubs pitcher. Two pitches later, Chafin induced an inning-ending double play.

Kimbrel entered in the ninth and walked Chris Taylor on four pitches before striking out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and pinch hitter Will Smith to end it.

Now in his seventh full season in the majors, Chafin, a former first round draft pick out of Kent State University, is having an impressive 2021 season to date for the Cubs. Thursday's game was his 34th appearance, and he is 0-1 with a 1.67 ERA.

Chafin has struck out 29 batters and walked 10 in 32 1/3 innings, as batters are hitting just .155 against him. He is 10-14 with a 3.46 ERA in his career over 375 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago.