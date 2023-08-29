Western Florida Prepares for Hurricane Idalia

The City of Clearwater, Florida, moved beach lifeguard towers and provided sandbags to residents on August 28 in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

A Clearwater Police Department video shows a lifeguard structure being relocated, while another video shows a truck depositing sand at a self-serve resident sandbag station. Mandatory evacuations were announced for the most at-risk areas of Clearwater on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned of a life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall from Idalia posed the risk of “flash and urban flooding as well as landslides” along “portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia,” the NHC said. Credit: Clearwater Police Department via Storyful