Western Connecticut State adding seven new NCAA sports over two-year span

Western Connecticut State University is adding seven new NCAA sports over the next two years, the school announced on Wednesday.

Beginning in fall 2024, the school will add women’s golf, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and indoor and outdoor men’s and women’s track and field programs.

WestConn currently supports a club men’s ice hockey team, which will be elevated to the NCAA level. A women’s ice hockey program will begin at the club level and the school plans for it to achieve NCAA status by 2026-27.

All of the new programs will compete in the Division III Little East Conference, in which WestConn currently competes in 18 other sports.

“It’s the perfect moment to expand into sports such as ice hockey, track and field, and women’s golf,” athletic director Lori Mazza said in a statement. “We’re committed to sustaining a dynamic and competitive sports program, bolstered by ongoing strategic support from our administration,