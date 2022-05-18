Western Conference finals 2022: Warriors' good Game 1 omen vs. Mavericks

Warriors’ good Game 1 omen vs. Mavericks after Game 7 series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics were in hard-fought series that went seven games. Well for the Mavericks, at least six of games were hard fought.

The Game 1 of the following round usually bodes well for the other team, in this case that would be the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Per Sportradar, teams now are 54-70 in Game 1 following a Game 7 win after the Heat’s 118-107 win against the Celtics.

It makes sense. After a grueling seven-game series, the other team usually will be fresher.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case with the Warriors after a physical six-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gary Payton II most likely will be out the entire series, although he hasn’t been ruled out. Otto Porter Jr. missed Game 6 last series, but all signs point to him returning for Game 1.

Luka Doncic vs. Steph Curry is the NBA’s marquee selling point, but Game 1 might be a war of attrition more than an offensive shootout. Hopefully for the Warriors, historical precedence wins out.

