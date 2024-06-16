The Western Conference contender that could try to draft Bronny James

With less than two weeks to go before the 2024 NBA Draft, there is a gradually growing buzz about where Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, will be taken in the draft.

There are plenty who believe he is destined to be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, if for no other reason than to appease his father. The elder James is about to become a free agent, and drafting his son seems to be the type of thing that could influence where he will play next season.

He has stated that he would love to play alongside his son. On the other hand, a recent report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that it may not be a big priority.

The younger James has reportedly agreed to only work out for a very limited number of teams. According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in drafting him, although there is an obstacle standing between them and that apparent goal.

Via Marc Stein Substack:

“The Mavericks would have interest in selecting Bronny James with the 58th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, league sources say,” Stein reported. But the Mavericks also realize it’s extremely unlikely that James will still be available for selection. All current indications suggest that LeBron James’ 19-year-old son will be selected earlier in the second round before Dallas makes the last pick in the draft.”

The Mavs are currently fighting to stay alive in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. One may surmise that their desire to draft the younger James may mean they will try to lure the elder James away from Los Angeles and complete their championship puzzle.

