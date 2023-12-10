How Western Carolina's defensive intensity helped it hold off UNC Asheville basketball

CULLOWHEE – With a rivalry game against UNC Asheville basketball on tap in the Ramsey Center, Western Carolina coach Justin Gray stressed to his team that good programs win at home.

The Catamounts (7-2) delivered for their coach, taking a lead early in the first half and never relinquishing it again in a 78-63 victory on Saturday.

“We fed off the energy of the crowd,” Gray said. “We made some big shots, (the crowd) got involved in it and that’s what it should be like.”

The Catamounts snapped a two-game skid both on the season and in the rivalry, taking advantage of an 8-0 run after the first media timeout to lead the Bulldogs (5-5) for the rest of the game.

Here are three takeaways from Western Carolina’s win over UNC Asheville in the mountain rivalry.

Western Carolina’s defense helps hold off Bulldogs

Gray emphasized Western Carolina's defensive intensity and composure, which held UNC Asheville to 38% shooting from the field and allowed the Catamounts to lead for nearly 33 minutes.

Western Carolina had the advantage in the rebound battle, 35-29. It turned 10 Asheville turnovers into 14 points, while the Bulldogs created just 4 points off 12 turnovers.

“We’re a defensive program,” Woolbright said. “Defense first. Everything else comes to place. Get stops and get out and hoop.”

Western Carolina’s ability to run the ball up the floor helped the Catamounts build a lead. With 15 fast break points and multiple 8-0 runs, the Catamounts were able to use their defense to answer any comeback attempt from the Bulldogs.

“For us to be able to take care of the basketball is a huge, huge testament,” Gray said. “We took the air out of the basketball. … Our offense has to be married to our defense as well, and I thought tonight was a good sign of that.”

Vonterius Woolbright continues strong start to season

Western Carolina senior guard Vonterius Woolbright has been one of the nation’s best players through his first eight games, averaging a 20-point double-double.

On Saturday, he surpassed both averages, scoring 23 points and adding 12 rebounds to pace the Catamounts.

“I’d rather have him on my team than not on my team,” Gray said. “He tries to make the best play for Western Carolina, if that’s trying to make a basket and get to the front of the rim. He rebounds at a high rate defensively for us, which is key.”

Woolbright entered the game 10th in Division I in points per game and fifth in rebounds per game.

“Coach always tells us it’s going to be a different guy each night,” Woolbright said. “I just go out there and play. It’s just happening for me.”

He also added seven assists, more than his season average of 4.6.

“In order to get assists, guys have to make shots,” Gray said. “Those assists are a testament to his teammates and how unselfish he is.”

Western Carolina shuts down Drew Pember

Despite finishing with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, fifth-year forward Drew Pember of UNC Asheville was barely a factor.

Pember, the Big South Preseason Player of the Year, scored five points from the free-throw line and made three 3-pointers, but only had four points in the first half. At the break, Western Carolina was able to build a 38-29 lead and never allowed to lead to shrink by fewer than six points.

“He’s the preseason player of the year,” Gray said. “You can’t give him the same look. We kept him off balance there, and they did a good job of finding other guys.”

Gray said the Catamounts’ gameplan was to force other players to make shots to beat them. While senior guard Fletcher Abee scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers, Asheville didn’t have another answer.

The Bulldogs spent most of the second half trailing by double-digits.

“It’s just letting him see bodies and being physical with him,” Woolbright said. “Holding your hands up and staying disciplined.”

