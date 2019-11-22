Western Carolina beats Jacksonville 96-94 in 2OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Mason Faulkner, playing in his first game with Western Carolina, scored five of his 28 points in the second overtime and the Catamounts beat Jacksonville 96-94 on Thursday night.

Faulkner made two layups and his free throw with 10 seconds to play capped the scoring in the double-overtime. Jacksonville's Kevin Norman missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

A redshirt sophomore guard, Faulkner made three 3-pointers and finished 10-of-16 shooting overall. Marcus Thomas added 21 points, Matt Halvorsen had 17 and Carlos Dotson 13 for Western Carolina (3-2).

Destin Barnes scored 20 points to lead Jacksonville (3-4). David Bell had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Dotson hit a jumper with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 76-all. The teams were scoreless in the final 1:30 of the first overtime.

