Western Branch’s Roland Wright crosses 300-win mark as senior-heavy Bruins prep for big run

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) — Western Branch baseball head coach Roland Wright just accomplished a huge feat in the baseball world.

Over spring break earlier this month, the Bruins were down in South Carolina playing in a tournament, and during that, Wright won his 300th game.

“In order to accomplish a milestone like this, you have to have great players,” Wright said, noting that “my kids were more excited than I was.”

The players will tell you they were ecstatic, especially considering they’ve known Wright since they were kids.

“We appreciate it,” said senior outfielder Markise Smith. “We’re proud of him for reaching that goal. Being with him when he reached it was really big.”

Smith is one of nine seniors who have played with Wright since they were 7-years-old. The Bruins feel like this is the year to go out and get their first state championship since 2017, and fourth overall in the program’s decorated history.

“I think this is our year,” said second baseman Seth Sadler. “I think this is the year that we do it.”

