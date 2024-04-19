Western Branch baseball defeats Great Bridge 6-0 to even season series

CHESAPEAKE – (WAVY) Meeting for a second time this season, the Western Branch and Great Bridge baseball teams were matched up Thursday night at the home of the Bruins. It was one of the most anticipated high school baseball games of the season so far.

Western Branch (9-2) ended up winning 6-0 to even the season series against the Wildcats (11-1).

The two teams previously met during spring break at a tournament in South Carolina.

Highlights are in the video above.

