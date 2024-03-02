Western AA: Pack girls stay alive, Bravettes bow out

Mar. 1—BUTTE — Reese Ramey knocked down three of four free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal a 48-44 victory for the Glacier Wolfpack over Butte on Friday at the Western AA girls divisional.

The Wolfpack await the loser of No. 1 seed Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital — who meet Friday at 6:30 p.m. — on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Butte High School for a chance to go to the state tournament Mar. 7-9 in Missoula.

Flathead faced a familiar foe on Friday: The third-quarter cold streak. It doomed the Bravettes in a 66-46 loss against Missoula Sentinel, ending their season.

Sentinel advances to take on the loser of Missoula Hellgate and seed Helena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center.

Glacier 48, Butte 44

Ramey finished the game with 16 points on 4 of 10 shooting (3 of 6 from behind the arc). Noah Fincher added 13 points for the Wolfpack (6-14), and had five steals.

Butte (8-12) led 21-19 at the half and quickly extended the lead to 31-21 out of the break with a 10-2 run. The Wolfpack answered back late in the quarter scoring seven straight to make it a 31-28 score heading into the fourth quarter.

With 1:54 left Ramey worked her way to the foul line to put Glacier ahead 40-38. After a Butte miss Madison Terry found a wide open Kiera Sullivan on a breakout pass for an easy layup, forcing a Butte time out.

The Wolfpack didn't relinquish the lead from that point on.

Glacier 8 11 9 20 — 48

Butte 11 10 10 13 — 44

GLACIER — Kiera Sullivan 2-9 0-0 4, Kenedee Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Charlotte Osler 1-2 0-0 2, Noah Fincher 4-10 5-7 13, Reese Ramey 4-10 5-7 16, Jaidyn Pevey 1-4 1-1 3, Julia Hagemeier 0-0 0-0 0, Karley Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Allie Krueger 0-0 0-0 0, Cazzland Rankosky 1-5 0-0 2, Madison Terry 1-1 0-2 2. Team totals 16-48 11-17 48

BUTTE — Dylann Bartoletti 0-2 0-0 0, Cadence Graham 4-16 6-8 16, Brityn Stewart 4-11 0-0 11, Taylor Drakos 1-3 2-3 5, Selene Morrell 1-6 7-8 9, Addie Hiatt 0-0 0-0 0, Franki Salusso 1-2 0-0 2, Catherine Sholey 0-0 1-2 1, Emma Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Team totals 11-40 16-21 44.

3-point goals — Glacier 5-20 (Ramey 3-6, Moore 1-2, Allen 1-3), Butte 6-23 (Stewart 3-8, Stewart 2-10, Drakos 1-2). Rebounds — Glacier 30 (Fincher 9, Ramey 5), Butte 35 (Morrell 13, Graham 6). Fouls — Glacier 19, Butte 15. Fouled out — Osler, Hiatt. Turnovers — Glacier 8, Butte 16.

Sentinel 66, Flathead 46

Kennedy Moore led the Bravettes (5-15) with 12 points, including three 3-pointers; she added 10 rebounds. Celie VandenBosch added 11.

Monroe Mastro scored 19 points for the Spartans (9-11), including a 5 of 8 performance on 3-pointers. Emily McElmurry added 15 points. Peyton Size (14 points) and Kaitlyn Hammertt (11 points) also reached double figures.

The Bravettes jumped out to a 22-16 lead after the first quarter and shot 55 percent in the first half, but the second half woes struck Flathead once again.

The Bravettes shot just 5-for-28 over the final 16 minutes and went 1-for-12 from 3-point range.

Missoula Sentinel 16 22 13 15 — 66

Flathead 22 9 7 8 — 46

MISSOULA SENTINEL — Andrin Reimers 2-4 1-4 5, Peyton Size 6-12 0-0 14, Kaitlyn Hammertt 3-11 3-4 11, Monroe Mastro 6-12 2-2 19, Emily McElmurry 5-11 4-4 15, Amani Yellow Owl 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Ogden 0-0 0-0 0, Nina Sammoury 0-1 0-2 0, Callie Crass 0-0 0-0 0, Shay Casagrande 1-1 0-0 2. Team totals 23-53 10-16 66.

FLATHEAD — Kennedy Moore 4-15 1-2 12, Harlie Roth 1-6 1-2 3, Celie VandenBosch 3-11 4-5 11, Chloe Converse 3-7 0-0 9, Sami Dalager 2-3 0-0 4, Ava Malmin 0-1 0-0 0, Quin Tennison 0-2 0-0 0, Mattie Thompson 3-3 1-2 7. Team totals 16-48 7-10 46.

3-point goals — Sentinel 10-21 (Mastro 5-8, Hammett 2-6, Size 2-4, McElmurry 1-2), Flathead 7-23 (Moore 3-9, Converse 3-5, VandenBosch 1-5). Rebounds — Sentinel 34 (Hammertt 8, McElmurry 7) Flathead 33 (Moore 11, VandenBosch 8). Fouls — Sentinel 9, Flathead 15. Turnovers — Sentinel 6, Flathead 14.