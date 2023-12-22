Westchester/Putnam football all-stars: Pleasantville standout leads the way

We read the detailed nominations sent in by coaches, poured over the stats and watched a pile of video highlights.

Here is the end result of that process, the 2023 lohud Westchester/Putnam football all-star teams:

Player of the Year: Daniel Picart

Pleasantville's Daniel Picart runs through a tackle attempt by Lakeland's Grady Leonard during their section 1 Class B semifinal at Pleasantville Nov. 3, 2023. Pleasantville won 42-14.

School: Pleasantville

Year: Senior

Position: RB/DB/WR

Highlights: It was never a secret. Picart was going to get the ball. And opposing defenses still had a difficult time containing this playmaker. Picart ran for 1,116 yards and 19 touchdowns. He caught 23 passes for 568 yards and six TDs. Picart also took an interception return, a kickoff return and a punt return into the end zone. He piled up 1,932 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns for the 9-1 Panthers, who fell in the Section 1 Class B title game to eventual state champion Rye. He also made 36 tackles and came up with three interceptions. For his career, the University of Richmond lacrosse signee scored 83 touchdowns and 516 points, which ranks him second all-time in the section.

PleasantvilleÕs Daniel Picart (10) celebrates his fourth touchdown of the first half against Byram Hills with his brother Aiden (16) during football action at Fox Lane High School in Bedford Sept. 9, 2023.

Here is the rest of the first team:

OFFENSE

Will Currid

School: Stepinac

Year: Senior

Position: QB

Highlights: Currid completed 191 of 276 attempts for 3,019 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times. The Super 11 pick and recent Brown signee became the program's all-time leading passer this season, finishing with 519 completions, 7,614 yards and 68 touchdowns.

Mac Sullivan

School: Somers

Year: Senior

Position: QB

Highlights: Sullivan completed 142 of 214 passes for 2,054 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was intercepted 14 times. Sullivan also ran for 524 yards and 12 TDs. The Towson lacrosse recruit took over the starting job this season and led the Tuskers to a NYSPHSAA Class A title. Sullivan threw for 214 yards and four TDs in the championship game. He was named all-section.

A.J. Miller

School: Rye

Year: Senior

Position: QB

Highlights: Miller was under center for the Garnets' first NYSPHSAA Class B title in 15 years. He completed 168 of 241 attempts for 2,590 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was intercepted 11 times. Miller also ran for 178 yards and four TDs. He threw for 232 yards in the state championship game. Miller was named all-section and has offers from Monmouth, Wagner and Fordham (PWO).

Mason Kelly

School: Somers

Year: Junior

Position: RB

Highlights: Kelly ran for 1,305 yards and 22 touchdowns on 248 carries this season. He also caught 12 passes for 100 yards and one TD. Kelly earned all-section honors and was named Class A offensive player of the year by the Section 1 coaches.

RyeÕs Chris Iuliano (41) looks for some running room in the Maine-Endwell defense during the New York State Class B championship at the JMA Dome in Syracuse Dec. 3, 2023.

Chris Iuliano

School: Rye

Year: Junior

Position: RB

Highlights: Iuliano shouldered the load for the Garnets, finding room to run from a variety of formations. He totaled 1,320 yards and 22 touchdowns on 228 carries. Iuliano had 103 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a NYSPHSAA Class B title game win. He earned all-section honors and was named top back in Class B by the Section 1 coaches.

Cole Denton

School: Rye Country Day

Year: Senior

Position: RB

Highlights: Denton led the Wildcats to an MIFL championship, running for 1,118 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was first-team, all-league and has a preferred walk-on spot at Duke. Denton also caught eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Robinson

School: Stepinac

Year: Senior

Position: RB

Highlights: Robinson delivered 1,159 yards and 14 touchdowns on 140 carries. The Lock Haven commit also caught 21 passes for 309 yards.

Dean Palazollo

School: Somers

Year: Sophomore

Position: WR

Highlights: Palazollo was a breakout player for the NYSPHSAA state champions. He caught four passes for 154 yards and three TDs in the title game and was named offensive MVP. Palazollo caught 67 passes this season for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named all-section and was selected the top receiver in Class A by the Section 1 coaches.

Steven Dowdy Jr.

School: Iona Prep

Year: Junior

Position: WR

Highlights: Dowdy was a threat from the start, catching 69 passes for 946 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with 1,109 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

Liam Forster

School: Carmel

Year: Senior

Position: OL

Highlights: Forster anchored an offensive line that gave the Rams a needed push, opening up holes that resulted in more than 3,200 yards rushing. On the other side of the ball, he made 25 tackles for a loss. Forster was named all-section and was chosen the top offensive lineman in his league by the Section 1 coaches.

Brian Bailey

School: Fox Lane

Year: Senior

Position: OL

Highlights: Bailey was the immovable object who helped the Foxes make the playoffs. On the other side of the ball, he made 66 tackles, 11 for a loss, and came up with six sacks. The Cortland recruit was an all-section pick.

Jason Gonzalez

School: Rye

Year: Senior

Position: OL

Highlights: Gonzalez anchored an experienced offensive front that overpowered Pleasantville in the Section 1 title game and paved the way for 351 total yards in a NYSPHSAA Class B championship win. Gonzalez was picked all-section and was named to offensive lineman in Class B by the Section 1 coaches.

Rowan Byrne

School: Iona Prep

Year: Junior

Position: OL

Highlights: Byrne ranks among the most highly-recruited prospects in the region. The Super 11 pick is a physical presence at tackle with more than 50 offers from Division I schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Alex Chrostowski

School: Bronxville

Year: Senior

Position: OL

Highlights: Chrostowski got healthy and helped the Broncos shake off a bumpy start, paving the way for a Section 1 Class C title. The Super 11 pick was named all-section and has multiple FCS offers in hand.

CarmelÕs Tristen Werlau (22) looks for some running room in the Christian Brothers Academy defense during the New York State Class AA championship at the JMA Dome in Syracuse Dec. 3, 2023.

Tristain Werlau

School: Carmel

Year: Senior

Position: WR

Highlights: Werlau became a big-play threat with impeccable timing. He carried 233 times, collecting 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns. Werlau piled up 2,195 total yards and took a pair of kickoffs to the house. He was named all-section and was picked top back in his league by the Section 1 coaches.

Sam Bisesi

School: Iona Prep

Year: Senior

Position: K/P

Highlights: Bisesi routinely sent kickoffs into the end zone. He missed one PAT all season and was 7 for 9 on field goal attempts. The Elon commit averaged 33 yards per punt.

Somers Ryan Cole (99) tackles Averill Park's Drew Canaday (28) during the state Class A quarterfinal playoff game at Mahopac High School Nov. 17, 2023.

DEFENSE

Ryan Cole

School: Somers

Year: Senior

Position: DL

Highlights: Cole is a Super 11 pick and the defensive catalyst for the repeat NYSPHSAA Class A champions. The Carnegie Mellon University recruit was in on 61 tackles, making 19 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He totaled a dozen sacks. Cole earned all-section honors and was named Class A player of the year by the Section 1 coaches.

Artin Balidemaj

School: Harrison

Year: Junior

Position: DL

Highlights: Balidemaj was an instant game-changer in the season-opening win over Rye and continued to be a disruptive force until a loss to Somers in the Section 1 Class A title game. He was chosen the top defensive lineman in his league by the Section 1 coaches.

Jake Kessner

School: Rye

Year: Junior

Position: DL

Highlights: Kessner was typically bigger and more athletic than anyone he lined up against. He came back from an early injury and got in on 33 tackles, making eight stops behind the line of scrimmage. The Super 11 pick was named all-section and was selected as the top defensive lineman in Class B by the Section 1 coaches.

Kadear Dembele

School: Stepinac

Year: Junior

Position: DL

Highlights: Dembele became a headliner this season, finishing with 75 tackles, including 24 for a loss. He added six sacks and six hurries. Dembele has offers from UConn, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Duke and Minnesota.

Zakar Morris

School: Iona Prep

Year: Senior

Position: DL

Highlights: Morris was a lot to deal with on the interior this season. He accounted for 56 tackles and seven sacks and snagged an interception. Morris just committed to UAlbany.

John Jay-East Fishkill ball carrier Evan Rossi is brought down by a host of Mamaroneck defenders including Henry Mackie and TJ Smith during their football game at Mamaroneck High School, Oct. 13, 2023.

School: Mamaroneck

Year: Senior

Position: LB

Highlights: Smith was a dynamo, finishing with 144 total tackles, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. He earned all-section honors and was named top linebacker in Class AA by the Section 1 coaches.

Ryan Horigan

School: Pleasantville

Year: Senior

Position: LB

Highlights: Horigan registered 105 tackles in 10 games. He made 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 4.5 sacks. Horigan forced three fumbles. He was named all-section by the Section 1 coaches and was chosen Class B defensive player of the year.

Eddie Palumbo

School: Stepinac

Year: Senior

Position: LB

Highlights: Palumbo recorded 110 tackles and two interceptions this season, picking up five Ivy League offers. The Yale commit was named All-CHSFL and received the Monsignor Peters Award, which goes to the league's top scholar-athlete.

Matthew Risley

School: Carmel

Year: Senior

Position: LB

Highlights: Risley missed a couple of weeks at the start of the season, but the defense got healthy the moment he stepped on the field and led the Rams to a third straight Section 1 Class AA title. He played 12 games, got in on 137 tackles and stopped the ball short of the line of scrimmage 32 times. The Salisbury lacrosse recruit earned all-section honors.

StepinacÕs Samuel Madu (49) breaks up a pass intended for IonaÕs Steven Dowdy Jr. (8) during football action at Iona Prep in New Rochelle Oct. 7, 2023. Stepinac won the game 13-12.

Sam Madu

School: Stepinac

Year: Senior

Position: DB

Highlights: Madu did not surrender a touchdown pass this season and came up with 53 tackles. The Super 11 pick is heading for Minnesota after considering offers from the likes of Penn State, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Syracuse, West Virginia and Michigan State.

Deonte Douglas

School: Stepinac

Year: Senior

Position: DB

Highlights: Douglas was the CHSFL Defensive Player of the Year, making 112 tackles. The Super 11 selection was committed to New Hampshire, but had re-opened his recruiting due to a coaching change.

Damien Santiago

School: Carmel

Year: Senior

Position: ATH

Highlights: Santiago was accounted for takeaway after takeaway during the Rams' surprise run to the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game. He finished with seven interceptions and was in on 41 tackles. Santiago also had 24 catches for 372 yards and five TDs, earning all-section honors.

Evan Giachinta

School: Haldane

Year: Senior

Position: ATH

Highlights: Giachinta was in on 50 tackles, six for a loss. He also picked up 1,340 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 200 carries. The High Point lacrosse signee caught nine passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Giachinta was named all-section and was picked Class C/D player of the year by the Section 1 coaches.

Carmel football coach Tom Donahoe during game against Suffern at Carmel High School Oct 3, 2023.

Coach of the Year: Tom Donahoe, Carmel

He got an unexpected promotion from volunteer assistant in the second week of the season when longtime Rams coach Todd Cayea stepped down to deal with health issues. Carmel went out and lost to Arlington by a 55-18 margin. Donahoe quickly helped fill the leadership void along with a staff that included his brother, Jim, Patsy Costabile, Brendan Connolly, Jeff Hughes, Jorma Tompuri and Tommy Woodburn. The players and coaches got better game to game and the Rams went back to Arlington and avenged the humbling loss, winning their third straight Section 1 Class AA title. The winning streak reached 10 games before Carmel fell in to Christian Brothers-Syracuse in the NYSPHSAA championship game.

Second team

Offense

QB – Joey Gaston, Jr., Iona Prep

QB – Grady Leonard, Sr., Lakeland

QB – D.J. DeMatteo, Sr., Mahopac

RB – Anthony Lofaro, Sr., Ossining

RB – Joe Crupi, Jr., Harrison

RB – Matt Kearns, Sr., Hackley

RB – Davis Patterson, Jr., Bronxville

WR – Jack Acciavatti, Sr., WR, Rye

WR – Angel Aquino, Sr., Yonkers Force

OL – Gianluca Santarelli, Sr., Harrison

OL – D.J. Williams, Jr., Stepinac

OL – Ryan Diaz, Sr., Stepinac

OL – Dan Pauletti, Sr., Iona Prep

OL – Jake Wilson, Sr., Yorktown

ATH – Jax Colacicco, Sr., Tuckahoe

ATH – Aidan Schultz, Sr., Eastchester

Defense

DL – Ayden Moore, Jr., Ossining

DL – Jaylin Hicks, Sr., Iona Prep

DL – George Gabriel, Sr., Iona Prep

DL – Trey Stevens, Sr., Rye Country Day

DL – Nicky Crecco, Sr., Somers

LB – Taylor Rhett, Sr., New Rochelle

LB – Ryan Vogel, Sr., Yorktown

LB – Ben Silverman, Sr., Ardsley

LB – Robert Cross, Sr., LB, Kennedy Catholic

DB – Gavin Heslop, Jr., Stepinac

DB – Adande Nartey, Sr., Iona Prep

ATH – Miguel Iglesias, Jr., DB, Somers

ATH – Terron Johnson, Jr., Iona Prep

K/P – Jared Navidad, Jr., Carmel

Carmel quarterback Christian Nunez (2) is comforted by teammate Ryan Aabel (3) after Nunez suffered a game ending knee injury against Christian Brothers Academy during the New York State Class AA championship at the JMA Dome in Syracuse Dec. 3, 2023.

Honorable mention

Ryan Aabel, Sr., WR, Carmel

Marco Accurso, Sr., DL, Brewster

James Arefieg, Sr., DB, John Jay-Cross River

Mika Barry-Thouez, Jr., RB, Mamaroneck

Connor Benke, Sr., WR, Tuckahoe

Evan Bowen, Sr., RB, Sleepy Hollow

Aidan Brennan, Sr., DL, Scarsdale

Luke Brookes, Sr., TE, White Plains

Conor Bryan, Jr., OL, Pelham

Fitzy Byrne, Sr., OL, Pleasantville

Keith Capuano, Sr., TE, Hastings

Nicholas Castellano, Sr., WR, Westlake

Israel Centeno-Johnson, Sr., RB, Kennedy Catholic

Anthony Chenard, Sr., WR, Ardsley

Jaden Codrington, Sr., DB, Iona Prep

Erik Coleman, Sr., WR, Pleasantville

Alex Edenbaum, Sr., RB, Greeley

Nazir Fields, Jr., QB, Yonkers Force

Dwight Findlay, Jr., QB, Mount Vernon

Kyle Gallagher, Sr., WR, Lakeland

Alexander Gecaj, Sr., DL, Putnam Valley

Ryan Gilligan, Jr., FB, Scarsdale

Kaden Gonzalez, Jr., QB, Yorktown

Darison Hooper, Sr., WR, Stepinac

Victor Huttinot, Sr., LB, Iona Prep

Dylan Iorgoveanu, Sr., Iona Prep

Jacob Jones, Sr., Croton

Christopher Kalle, Sr., RB, Westlake

John Kearny, Sr., WR, Mahopac

Sami Khatib, Sr., LB, Hackley

Danny Koch, Sr., RB, Mahopac

Colin Lamoreaux, Sr., LB, Brewster

Dante Lanza, Jr., RB, Harrison

Patrick Leonard, Sr., LB, Rye Country Day

Henry Mackie, Sr., Mamaroneck

Eddie Maher, Sr., QB, Pelham

Sean Mannion, Sr., OL, Eastchester

Marco Marisi, So., RB, Harrison

Camden Matles, Sr., RB, Scarsdale

Declan McCauley, Sr., LB, Iona Prep

Kieran McCloskey, Sr., WR, Eastchester

Chris McLaughlin, Sr., WR, Harrison

Matthew McSherry, Jr., OL, Bronxville

Richard Meister, Sr., RB, Putnam Valley

Hunter Merkel, Sr., QB, Rye Neck

Bryce Miller, Sr., RB, New Rochelle

James Minotti, Sr., RB, Fox Lane

Nick Newman, Sr., LB, Somers

Christian Nunuez, Sr., QB, Carmel

Noah Oelkers, Sr., QB, Yonkers Brave

Marty O’Leary, Sr., OL, Dobbs Ferry

Brendan O’Neill, Sr., QB, Valhalla

Elix Perez, Sr., DB, Yonkers Brave

Sean Perry, Sr., WR, Lakeland

Kyle Peske, Sr., RB, Hen Hud

Aidan Picart, Sr., QB, Pleasantville

Jack Quinn, Sr., OL, Byram Hills

Michael Rende, Sr., DB, Ardsley

Christian Rhone, Jr., DL, New Rochelle

Jayden Robles, Sr., OL, Carmel

Nick Russo, Sr., LB, John Jay-Cross River

Kenny Saito, Sr., OL, Edgemont

Raphael Savino, Sr., DL, Westlake

Zachary Sheppard, Sr., OL, Mamaroneck

Max Siegel, Sr., OL, Scarsdale

Kyle Snow, Jr., RB, Rye Neck

Deshawn Terry, Jr., RB, Mount Vernon

Ryan Van Tassel, Sr., QB, Haldane

Leo Venables, Sr., RB, Carmel

Andrew Violante, Sr., DB, Somers

Luke Weiler, Sr., K, Byram Hills

Marlon Wheatley, Sr., OL, Ossining

Andrew Wilmarth, Jr., LB, Rye

Jack Yalmokas, Sr., OL, Hackley.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester/Putnam NY football: Daniel Picart leads 2023 all-star teams