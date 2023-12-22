Westchester/Putnam football all-stars: Pleasantville standout leads the way
We read the detailed nominations sent in by coaches, poured over the stats and watched a pile of video highlights.
Here is the end result of that process, the 2023 lohud Westchester/Putnam football all-star teams:
Player of the Year: Daniel Picart
School: Pleasantville
Year: Senior
Position: RB/DB/WR
Highlights: It was never a secret. Picart was going to get the ball. And opposing defenses still had a difficult time containing this playmaker. Picart ran for 1,116 yards and 19 touchdowns. He caught 23 passes for 568 yards and six TDs. Picart also took an interception return, a kickoff return and a punt return into the end zone. He piled up 1,932 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns for the 9-1 Panthers, who fell in the Section 1 Class B title game to eventual state champion Rye. He also made 36 tackles and came up with three interceptions. For his career, the University of Richmond lacrosse signee scored 83 touchdowns and 516 points, which ranks him second all-time in the section.
Here is the rest of the first team:
OFFENSE
Will Currid
School: Stepinac
Year: Senior
Position: QB
Highlights: Currid completed 191 of 276 attempts for 3,019 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times. The Super 11 pick and recent Brown signee became the program's all-time leading passer this season, finishing with 519 completions, 7,614 yards and 68 touchdowns.
Mac Sullivan
School: Somers
Year: Senior
Position: QB
Highlights: Sullivan completed 142 of 214 passes for 2,054 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was intercepted 14 times. Sullivan also ran for 524 yards and 12 TDs. The Towson lacrosse recruit took over the starting job this season and led the Tuskers to a NYSPHSAA Class A title. Sullivan threw for 214 yards and four TDs in the championship game. He was named all-section.
A.J. Miller
School: Rye
Year: Senior
Position: QB
Highlights: Miller was under center for the Garnets' first NYSPHSAA Class B title in 15 years. He completed 168 of 241 attempts for 2,590 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was intercepted 11 times. Miller also ran for 178 yards and four TDs. He threw for 232 yards in the state championship game. Miller was named all-section and has offers from Monmouth, Wagner and Fordham (PWO).
Mason Kelly
School: Somers
Year: Junior
Position: RB
Highlights: Kelly ran for 1,305 yards and 22 touchdowns on 248 carries this season. He also caught 12 passes for 100 yards and one TD. Kelly earned all-section honors and was named Class A offensive player of the year by the Section 1 coaches.
Chris Iuliano
School: Rye
Year: Junior
Position: RB
Highlights: Iuliano shouldered the load for the Garnets, finding room to run from a variety of formations. He totaled 1,320 yards and 22 touchdowns on 228 carries. Iuliano had 103 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a NYSPHSAA Class B title game win. He earned all-section honors and was named top back in Class B by the Section 1 coaches.
Cole Denton
School: Rye Country Day
Year: Senior
Position: RB
Highlights: Denton led the Wildcats to an MIFL championship, running for 1,118 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was first-team, all-league and has a preferred walk-on spot at Duke. Denton also caught eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Lorenzo Robinson
School: Stepinac
Year: Senior
Position: RB
Highlights: Robinson delivered 1,159 yards and 14 touchdowns on 140 carries. The Lock Haven commit also caught 21 passes for 309 yards.
Dean Palazollo
School: Somers
Year: Sophomore
Position: WR
Highlights: Palazollo was a breakout player for the NYSPHSAA state champions. He caught four passes for 154 yards and three TDs in the title game and was named offensive MVP. Palazollo caught 67 passes this season for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named all-section and was selected the top receiver in Class A by the Section 1 coaches.
Steven Dowdy Jr.
School: Iona Prep
Year: Junior
Position: WR
Highlights: Dowdy was a threat from the start, catching 69 passes for 946 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with 1,109 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.
Liam Forster
School: Carmel
Year: Senior
Position: OL
Highlights: Forster anchored an offensive line that gave the Rams a needed push, opening up holes that resulted in more than 3,200 yards rushing. On the other side of the ball, he made 25 tackles for a loss. Forster was named all-section and was chosen the top offensive lineman in his league by the Section 1 coaches.
Brian Bailey
School: Fox Lane
Year: Senior
Position: OL
Highlights: Bailey was the immovable object who helped the Foxes make the playoffs. On the other side of the ball, he made 66 tackles, 11 for a loss, and came up with six sacks. The Cortland recruit was an all-section pick.
Jason Gonzalez
School: Rye
Year: Senior
Position: OL
Highlights: Gonzalez anchored an experienced offensive front that overpowered Pleasantville in the Section 1 title game and paved the way for 351 total yards in a NYSPHSAA Class B championship win. Gonzalez was picked all-section and was named to offensive lineman in Class B by the Section 1 coaches.
Rowan Byrne
School: Iona Prep
Year: Junior
Position: OL
Highlights: Byrne ranks among the most highly-recruited prospects in the region. The Super 11 pick is a physical presence at tackle with more than 50 offers from Division I schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Alex Chrostowski
School: Bronxville
Year: Senior
Position: OL
Highlights: Chrostowski got healthy and helped the Broncos shake off a bumpy start, paving the way for a Section 1 Class C title. The Super 11 pick was named all-section and has multiple FCS offers in hand.
Tristain Werlau
School: Carmel
Year: Senior
Position: WR
Highlights: Werlau became a big-play threat with impeccable timing. He carried 233 times, collecting 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns. Werlau piled up 2,195 total yards and took a pair of kickoffs to the house. He was named all-section and was picked top back in his league by the Section 1 coaches.
Sam Bisesi
School: Iona Prep
Year: Senior
Position: K/P
Highlights: Bisesi routinely sent kickoffs into the end zone. He missed one PAT all season and was 7 for 9 on field goal attempts. The Elon commit averaged 33 yards per punt.
DEFENSE
Ryan Cole
School: Somers
Year: Senior
Position: DL
Highlights: Cole is a Super 11 pick and the defensive catalyst for the repeat NYSPHSAA Class A champions. The Carnegie Mellon University recruit was in on 61 tackles, making 19 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He totaled a dozen sacks. Cole earned all-section honors and was named Class A player of the year by the Section 1 coaches.
Artin Balidemaj
School: Harrison
Year: Junior
Position: DL
Highlights: Balidemaj was an instant game-changer in the season-opening win over Rye and continued to be a disruptive force until a loss to Somers in the Section 1 Class A title game. He was chosen the top defensive lineman in his league by the Section 1 coaches.
Jake Kessner
School: Rye
Year: Junior
Position: DL
Highlights: Kessner was typically bigger and more athletic than anyone he lined up against. He came back from an early injury and got in on 33 tackles, making eight stops behind the line of scrimmage. The Super 11 pick was named all-section and was selected as the top defensive lineman in Class B by the Section 1 coaches.
Kadear Dembele
School: Stepinac
Year: Junior
Position: DL
Highlights: Dembele became a headliner this season, finishing with 75 tackles, including 24 for a loss. He added six sacks and six hurries. Dembele has offers from UConn, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Duke and Minnesota.
Zakar Morris
School: Iona Prep
Year: Senior
Position: DL
Highlights: Morris was a lot to deal with on the interior this season. He accounted for 56 tackles and seven sacks and snagged an interception. Morris just committed to UAlbany.
T.J. Smith
School: Mamaroneck
Year: Senior
Position: LB
Highlights: Smith was a dynamo, finishing with 144 total tackles, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. He earned all-section honors and was named top linebacker in Class AA by the Section 1 coaches.
Ryan Horigan
School: Pleasantville
Year: Senior
Position: LB
Highlights: Horigan registered 105 tackles in 10 games. He made 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 4.5 sacks. Horigan forced three fumbles. He was named all-section by the Section 1 coaches and was chosen Class B defensive player of the year.
Eddie Palumbo
School: Stepinac
Year: Senior
Position: LB
Highlights: Palumbo recorded 110 tackles and two interceptions this season, picking up five Ivy League offers. The Yale commit was named All-CHSFL and received the Monsignor Peters Award, which goes to the league's top scholar-athlete.
Matthew Risley
School: Carmel
Year: Senior
Position: LB
Highlights: Risley missed a couple of weeks at the start of the season, but the defense got healthy the moment he stepped on the field and led the Rams to a third straight Section 1 Class AA title. He played 12 games, got in on 137 tackles and stopped the ball short of the line of scrimmage 32 times. The Salisbury lacrosse recruit earned all-section honors.
Sam Madu
School: Stepinac
Year: Senior
Position: DB
Highlights: Madu did not surrender a touchdown pass this season and came up with 53 tackles. The Super 11 pick is heading for Minnesota after considering offers from the likes of Penn State, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Syracuse, West Virginia and Michigan State.
Deonte Douglas
School: Stepinac
Year: Senior
Position: DB
Highlights: Douglas was the CHSFL Defensive Player of the Year, making 112 tackles. The Super 11 selection was committed to New Hampshire, but had re-opened his recruiting due to a coaching change.
Damien Santiago
School: Carmel
Year: Senior
Position: ATH
Highlights: Santiago was accounted for takeaway after takeaway during the Rams' surprise run to the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game. He finished with seven interceptions and was in on 41 tackles. Santiago also had 24 catches for 372 yards and five TDs, earning all-section honors.
Evan Giachinta
School: Haldane
Year: Senior
Position: ATH
Highlights: Giachinta was in on 50 tackles, six for a loss. He also picked up 1,340 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 200 carries. The High Point lacrosse signee caught nine passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Giachinta was named all-section and was picked Class C/D player of the year by the Section 1 coaches.
Coach of the Year: Tom Donahoe, Carmel
He got an unexpected promotion from volunteer assistant in the second week of the season when longtime Rams coach Todd Cayea stepped down to deal with health issues. Carmel went out and lost to Arlington by a 55-18 margin. Donahoe quickly helped fill the leadership void along with a staff that included his brother, Jim, Patsy Costabile, Brendan Connolly, Jeff Hughes, Jorma Tompuri and Tommy Woodburn. The players and coaches got better game to game and the Rams went back to Arlington and avenged the humbling loss, winning their third straight Section 1 Class AA title. The winning streak reached 10 games before Carmel fell in to Christian Brothers-Syracuse in the NYSPHSAA championship game.
Second team
Offense
QB – Joey Gaston, Jr., Iona Prep
QB – Grady Leonard, Sr., Lakeland
QB – D.J. DeMatteo, Sr., Mahopac
RB – Anthony Lofaro, Sr., Ossining
RB – Joe Crupi, Jr., Harrison
RB – Matt Kearns, Sr., Hackley
RB – Davis Patterson, Jr., Bronxville
WR – Jack Acciavatti, Sr., WR, Rye
WR – Angel Aquino, Sr., Yonkers Force
OL – Gianluca Santarelli, Sr., Harrison
OL – D.J. Williams, Jr., Stepinac
OL – Ryan Diaz, Sr., Stepinac
OL – Dan Pauletti, Sr., Iona Prep
OL – Jake Wilson, Sr., Yorktown
ATH – Jax Colacicco, Sr., Tuckahoe
ATH – Aidan Schultz, Sr., Eastchester
Defense
DL – Ayden Moore, Jr., Ossining
DL – Jaylin Hicks, Sr., Iona Prep
DL – George Gabriel, Sr., Iona Prep
DL – Trey Stevens, Sr., Rye Country Day
DL – Nicky Crecco, Sr., Somers
LB – Taylor Rhett, Sr., New Rochelle
LB – Ryan Vogel, Sr., Yorktown
LB – Ben Silverman, Sr., Ardsley
LB – Robert Cross, Sr., LB, Kennedy Catholic
DB – Gavin Heslop, Jr., Stepinac
DB – Adande Nartey, Sr., Iona Prep
ATH – Miguel Iglesias, Jr., DB, Somers
ATH – Terron Johnson, Jr., Iona Prep
K/P – Jared Navidad, Jr., Carmel
Honorable mention
Ryan Aabel, Sr., WR, Carmel
Marco Accurso, Sr., DL, Brewster
James Arefieg, Sr., DB, John Jay-Cross River
Mika Barry-Thouez, Jr., RB, Mamaroneck
Connor Benke, Sr., WR, Tuckahoe
Evan Bowen, Sr., RB, Sleepy Hollow
Aidan Brennan, Sr., DL, Scarsdale
Luke Brookes, Sr., TE, White Plains
Conor Bryan, Jr., OL, Pelham
Fitzy Byrne, Sr., OL, Pleasantville
Keith Capuano, Sr., TE, Hastings
Nicholas Castellano, Sr., WR, Westlake
Israel Centeno-Johnson, Sr., RB, Kennedy Catholic
Anthony Chenard, Sr., WR, Ardsley
Jaden Codrington, Sr., DB, Iona Prep
Erik Coleman, Sr., WR, Pleasantville
Alex Edenbaum, Sr., RB, Greeley
Nazir Fields, Jr., QB, Yonkers Force
Dwight Findlay, Jr., QB, Mount Vernon
Kyle Gallagher, Sr., WR, Lakeland
Alexander Gecaj, Sr., DL, Putnam Valley
Ryan Gilligan, Jr., FB, Scarsdale
Kaden Gonzalez, Jr., QB, Yorktown
Darison Hooper, Sr., WR, Stepinac
Victor Huttinot, Sr., LB, Iona Prep
Dylan Iorgoveanu, Sr., Iona Prep
Jacob Jones, Sr., Croton
Christopher Kalle, Sr., RB, Westlake
John Kearny, Sr., WR, Mahopac
Sami Khatib, Sr., LB, Hackley
Danny Koch, Sr., RB, Mahopac
Colin Lamoreaux, Sr., LB, Brewster
Dante Lanza, Jr., RB, Harrison
Patrick Leonard, Sr., LB, Rye Country Day
Henry Mackie, Sr., Mamaroneck
Eddie Maher, Sr., QB, Pelham
Sean Mannion, Sr., OL, Eastchester
Marco Marisi, So., RB, Harrison
Camden Matles, Sr., RB, Scarsdale
Declan McCauley, Sr., LB, Iona Prep
Kieran McCloskey, Sr., WR, Eastchester
Chris McLaughlin, Sr., WR, Harrison
Matthew McSherry, Jr., OL, Bronxville
Richard Meister, Sr., RB, Putnam Valley
Hunter Merkel, Sr., QB, Rye Neck
Bryce Miller, Sr., RB, New Rochelle
James Minotti, Sr., RB, Fox Lane
Nick Newman, Sr., LB, Somers
Christian Nunuez, Sr., QB, Carmel
Noah Oelkers, Sr., QB, Yonkers Brave
Marty O’Leary, Sr., OL, Dobbs Ferry
Brendan O’Neill, Sr., QB, Valhalla
Elix Perez, Sr., DB, Yonkers Brave
Sean Perry, Sr., WR, Lakeland
Kyle Peske, Sr., RB, Hen Hud
Aidan Picart, Sr., QB, Pleasantville
Jack Quinn, Sr., OL, Byram Hills
Michael Rende, Sr., DB, Ardsley
Christian Rhone, Jr., DL, New Rochelle
Jayden Robles, Sr., OL, Carmel
Nick Russo, Sr., LB, John Jay-Cross River
Kenny Saito, Sr., OL, Edgemont
Raphael Savino, Sr., DL, Westlake
Zachary Sheppard, Sr., OL, Mamaroneck
Max Siegel, Sr., OL, Scarsdale
Kyle Snow, Jr., RB, Rye Neck
Deshawn Terry, Jr., RB, Mount Vernon
Ryan Van Tassel, Sr., QB, Haldane
Leo Venables, Sr., RB, Carmel
Andrew Violante, Sr., DB, Somers
Luke Weiler, Sr., K, Byram Hills
Marlon Wheatley, Sr., OL, Ossining
Andrew Wilmarth, Jr., LB, Rye
Jack Yalmokas, Sr., OL, Hackley.
