Westbrook says he was fouled on game-winnning shot attempt, Embiid denies it

LOS ANGELES — There were a lot of questions after the final seconds of the Lakers’ loss to the 76ers: Why didn’t LeBron James — the best player on the floor in the game, with 35 points with 10 assists — touch the ball? Why did Russell Westbrook choose to isolate against Joel Embiid — a cross-match, but Embiid is one of the best defensive centers in the game and a huge body not easy to drive around? Why didn’t Lakers coach Darvin Ham call a timeout when he saw what was happening?

The final result wasn’t pretty for a Lakers team in need of wins.

Westbrook fumbled the ball on his first move, gathered it, but by then time was running out so he drove left, couldn’t get by Embiid and the help defense of Georges Niang, and put up what officially was a shot blocked by Niang (although it almost looks like Westbrook is trying to pass to Troy Brown Jr. in the opposite corner). Embiid grabbed the loose ball, and that was the game.

mini: van

HUGE: GAME WINNING BLOCK pic.twitter.com/2ZiTWWuUUY — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 16, 2023

Westbrook said he was fouled on that final shot attempt, even showing a few reporters around his locker a photo as evidence.

“I was trying to attack and get to the basket. Unfortunately, he was grabbing my wrist. I couldn’t get the ball up,” Westbrook said. “But it’s all good.”

Did Joel Embiid get away with a foul on Russell Westbrook on the final play of Lakers-Sixers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JazbNRX6Ps — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 16, 2023

Embiid denied that he fouled Westbrook, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Story continues

“I don’t think I fouled him,” Embiid said. “Physical play on both sides. You could have called a foul on the other end, too, on the bump. So, it goes both ways… They were pushing the ball in transition and he was in front of me and I just waved everybody else off. I believe I’m a great defender, so I believe I can get a stop on anybody. He was actually unlucky because he lost the ball and then from there, he kind of had nothing else going.”

It may have been a foul by the book, but it was a subtle one in real-time and the kind of thing rarely called in the final seconds of a game.

The bigger questions surrounded the decision to let Westbrook isolate on Embiid in the first place — why didn’t LeBron James touch the ball? Why didn’t Lakers coach Darvin Ham use his time out?

“Just being down one point in the ball in Russell Westbrook’s hands, I’m comfortable with that. I don’t know how much I can reiterate that,” Ham said postgame. “If that was Bron it’d be the same thing, and we don’t want to bring an extra body over… if we got cross-match within Embiid in front of us again, we just got to make it. We just got to finish the play. That’s it.”

“We got a stop, gave ourselves a chance to win the game, we didn’t,” a frustrated LeBron said postgame in the locker room. When a reporter tried to link this loss to the Lakers’ loss to Dallas last Thursday in double overtime, LeBron simply said, “different game.”

It was a different game, but it also was the second straight game the Lakers could not get a stop when they needed it, couldn’t get a last bucket when they needed it, and lost in the clutch. In both cases, the Lakers didn’t get a late foul call they thought they deserved.

While both losses are to top-five teams in their conference, the Lakers are past the point in the season where they can afford moral victories. Los Angeles is five games below .500 and sits 13th in the West.

“We’re a better team [now] than at the start of the season,” LeBron said.

“I know when we have our team together, when we locked in, we’re a really good team,” Westbrook said.

Here's more on the Lakers

Three things to Know: Lakers got the full Russell Westbrook experience Watch LeBron become second player ever to reach 38,000 points Lakers reportedly talking to Pistons about Bogdanovic, Noel trade

Westbrook says he was fouled on game-winnning shot attempt, Embiid denies it originally appeared on NBCSports.com