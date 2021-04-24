Westbrook was 'just doing Russell things' when he got a late technical foul

Westbrook was 'just doing Russell things' when he got T'd up in the fourth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards led by as many as 20 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. But you wouldn't have been able to tell watching Russell Westbrook.

With his team up big against the franchise that once drafted him No. 4 overall, he received a technical foul late in the game for kicking the ball away from Thunder guard Theo Maledon.

First the Beal staredown, and now Russell Westbrook sort of kicks the ball and appears to say something to the OKC bench. pic.twitter.com/iyyQjzbK2Y — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) April 24, 2021

On a night when Westbrook and the Wizards were dominant, particularly in the second half, it was a perplexing moment that warranted some explanation after the game.

"It wasn't frustrating. I just kicked the ball, delay of game. Why would I be frustrated? We were up 12 points, 14 points. No, I wasn't frustrated. Just doing Russell things in the game. Nothing about it honestly," Westbrook said.

"Russell things," whatever the official definition is, helped him produce yet another triple-double on the way to a seventh straight victory for the Wizards. He finished the game with 37 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

Perhaps, his late-game tech was simply a manifestation of a mentality Westbrook plans to maintain no matter what the scoreboard reads. With the Wizards in the hunt for a postseason play-in spot, we can likely expect to see many more "Russell things" until the job is done—and probably some more after that.