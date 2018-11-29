Westbrook humbled as he ties Kidd for triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook paid tribute to Jason Kidd after drawing level with the NBA great in third on the all-time triple-double list.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Westbrook was in sparkling form against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, recording the 107th triple-double of his career with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists.

Kidd starred for the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns and the New Jersey Nets before finishing his career with the New York Knicks and required 1,247 games to reach that mark to Westbrook's 760.

The Thunder point guard still has some way to go to catch Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138) but says he is simply delighted to be in such esteemed company.

"I am extremely blessed and humbled to be able to go out and play and compete in the NBA in of itself," Westbrook said after the 100-83 win. "Just to be named with Jason Kidd and Magic and Oscar and those guys...

"I could never have dreamt about even sitting here talking to you guys. I take everything in and never take anything for granted."

Asked if his 107th triple-double felt as special as his first, Westbrook added to FOX Sports: "As long as we win."

And Westbrook's aim continues to be success with OKC rather than individual glory.

"Like I've told you guys many times before, good or bad nights, I do whatever I can, whatever my team needs at the time," he said. "And that's what I do."