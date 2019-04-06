Westbrook's triple-double feat will not be matched, says George

Paul George believes Russell Westbrook is setting a benchmark that will never be matched after the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard ensured he will average a triple-double for the third consecutive campaign.

Westbrook can no longer average fewer than 10 assists in the 2018-19 regular season after he contributed 15 - along with 19 points and eight rebounds - in a 123-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Prior to Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the season two years ago, no player had managed the feat since 1962.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He'll go down as a Hall of Famer, one of the best," team-mate George was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Nobody, I don't believe, will be able to match that or beat that. You've got to be wired a certain way on a nightly basis to be able to compete at that level. He's special."

George's words were echoed by OKC coach Billy Donovan, who added: "I think the fact that he has done this three years in a row, people don't understand what has happened, in my opinion.

"And I'm shocked that they don't talk about it. And I know they're numbers, and I get all that stuff, but in terms of the historic part of the game, people are going to look back in time, and I think what he has done will be more appreciated later on than it is right now."

Westbrook, who provided an astonishing no-look, over-the-head assist for Steven Adams against the Pistons, is now averaging 22.9 points, 10.6 assists and 11.1 rebounds this season.

He said: "It'll hit me at some point. Like it's gonna hit everybody else in this room, too.

"[I'm] just blessed. I do what I do every single night, regardless of what anybody says, what they call it, what they say.

Story continues

"I'm just thankful to all the team-mates in this locker room, team-mates over the last couple years, they made my job easy. I just try to do what I can to impact the game in every facet. I've said that every year, and I stand by it."