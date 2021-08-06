Westbound exit 28 on I-84 in Caldwell closed after accident, state police say

Ian Max Stevenson

The Interstate 84 westbound 10th Avenue exit, in Caldwell, is closed after a three-vehicle crash, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash at exit 28 occurred just after 5 p.m., according to ISP dispatch. It involved three vehicles, including one that was hauling a trailer with a boat.

There are no known injuries, according to dispatch.

