Westbound exit 28 on I-84 in Caldwell closed after accident, state police say
The Interstate 84 westbound 10th Avenue exit, in Caldwell, is closed after a three-vehicle crash, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash at exit 28 occurred just after 5 p.m., according to ISP dispatch. It involved three vehicles, including one that was hauling a trailer with a boat.
There are no known injuries, according to dispatch.
Traffic Alert:
Idaho State Police is investigating a crash westbound I84, blocking exit 28, the 10th Avenue exit in Caldwell. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/3yrnWTTCjl
— Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) August 5, 2021