West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton has pre-draft visit with Steelers

Few teams can find and develop mid and late-round wide receiver talent the way the Pittsburgh Steelers can. It seems every year in the NFL draft, Pittsburgh lands a sleeper receiver who turns into a star. This is what the Steelers are hoping to do this year in hopes of finding a solid No. 3 receiver who can line up primarily in the slot but slide outside as well.

The latest prospect the Steelers have brought in for a pre-draft visit is West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Wheaton is one of two players the Steelers brought in on Thursday as they approach their limit of 30 pre-draft visitors.

As a prospect, Ford-Wheaton definitely passes the eyeball test. In fact, if you miss Chae Claypool, Ford-Wheaton will bring back some memories. He’s a big-bodied wideout who struggles to get separation but plays with confidence to go up and get contested catches.

Ford-Wheaton is an early Day Three option but the Steelers have no early Day Three picks. In fact, many of the Steelers pre-draft visits have been with guys who are likely to come off the board in the fifth or sixth-round range. Could all this be pointing to some draft-day trades to add some late picks?

More 2023 NFL draft!

