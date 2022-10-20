West Virginia vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

West Virginia vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: West Virginia (3-3), Texas Tech (3-3)

West Virginia vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

Will the Texas Tech quarterback situation ever be fully settled?

Donovan Smith was good, but he’s still banged up. Tyler Shough was supposed to be the main man, but he hasn’t been able to do much of anything with his own injury.

Behren Morton stepped in and threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Oklahoma State, but the O wasn’t able to keep up in the 41-31 loss. He is more than fine and he’ll throw well, but his counterpart has been steadier.

JT Daniels isn’t bombing away, and he hasn’t thrown multiple touchdown passes in over a month, but he’s consistently doing what the offense needs. The running game is rolling, the offense leads the Big 12 in time of possession, and …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The passing game is working no matter what.

Morton has the upside to be the future along with the present of the Texas Tech program – the offense will throw for well over 300 yards.

The Mountaineer defense hasn’t been awful, but the secondary allowed 757 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two weeks. It’s about to give up at least 350 yards and a few scores.

The passing attack is second in the nation behind Washington, the defense has been good enough on third downs and allows the fewest first downs in the Big 12. It’ll get pounded on a bit by the West Virginia offensive balance, but it should be able to hold up in key spots.

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas Tech pass rush will get to Daniels just enough to matter.

It’ll be a fun back-and-forth shootout with the Mountaineer secondary allowing well over 300 yards for the third straight game.

This will be fun.

West Virginia vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 34

Line: Texas Tech -6.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

West Virginia vs Texas Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

