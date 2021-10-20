West Virginia vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

West Virginia vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: West Virginia (2-4), TCU (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

West Virginia vs TCU Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

So what’s going right on this ship?

It’s been a rough three-game losing stretch with losses to Texas Tech and Baylor to go along with a 16-13 fight to a pre-Caleb Williams-starting Oklahoma. However, the defense continues to be a killer against the run.

The pass defense had its worst day of the year against Baylor, and it’s allowing 220 yards or more in every game against FBS teams, but the defensive front has been a rock with no one getting past 171 yards.

TCU likes its balance, and it needs it with a defense that gets gouged.

The Horned Frogs are going through a defense-optional season, allowing 525 yards or more in three of the last four games, and losing to Texas in the one outlier. But …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why TCU Will Win

The TCU offense has been terrific.

QB Max Duggan is gutting it out through a foot injury, but the attack is still rolling with over 430 yards in every game but the loss to Texas and a season-high 529 yards last week against Oklahoma.

The O is doing just about everything about as right as possible, dominating on third downs, owning the offensive line, and it’s not turning the ball over enough to matter.

West Virginia doesn’t have the offensive pop to keep up if the Horned Frogs can get up fast.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Can the TCU defense do anything to come up with a few stops to let the offense take over?

Can the West Virginia offense do anything to go on enough good drives to let the defense win the game?

Story continues

Basically – throwing out the game against Long Island – the West Virginia offense stalled in the second half of the season-opener against Maryland, and it hasn’t quite been all to get it back. The TCU offense will come up with a few early scores, and the Mountaineers won’t be able to chase them down.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 34, West Virginia 27

Line: TCU -4.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings