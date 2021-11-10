West Virginia vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

West Virginia vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: West Virginia (4-5), Kansas State (6-3)

West Virginia vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

Do you think West Virginia will throw well in this or not?

The Mountaineers bombed away on Iowa State and pulled off a shocker. The O didn’t work at all against Oklahoma State and it was a rough 24-3 home loss.

This has been a wildly hit-or-miss Mountaineer team, and even when QB Jarret Doege is on, that doesn’t necessarily mean everything else is working.

But it certainly helps for this group.

Kansas State is on a three-game winning streak partly because it’s not getting bombed on. It was able to get by Nevada, but it’s 0-3 in the Big 12 when it gives up over 300 passing yards.

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Kansas State passing game is working.

Skylar Thompson doesn’t bomb away for scores, and he likes to check down to RB Deuce Vaughn whenever possible, but the Wildcats have found a nice groove with over 200 passing yards in each of the last five games.

West Virginia likes to live on time of possession – it leads the Big 12 – but when needed, Kansas State can cling on to the ball as well as anyone.

Throw in the strong pass rush against a way-too-leaky Mountaineer offensive front and what should be at least a +1 turnover margin, and there’s a good formula for the Cats.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State is already bowl eligible, but West Virginia has to win two out of its last three with Texas and at Kansas to follow.

The Mountaineers need this more, but Kansas State is quietly playing too well.

The Wildcats pushed Oklahoma and weren’t awful in losses to Oklahoma State and Iowa State, and now they seem to be finding a nice balance that’s keeping everything going.

This is a good, tight game that should be in doubt deep into the fourth, with Kansas State moving the chains just a bit better when it absolutely has to.

West Virginia vs Kansas State Prediction, Lines

Kansas State 24, West Virginia 20

Line: Kansas State -6.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

