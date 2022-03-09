West Virginia vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Kansas State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

West Virginia vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: West Virginia (15-16), Kansas State (14-16)

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers aren’t winning, but they’re coming up with a lot of blocks, a lot of steals, and no one in the Big 12 gets to the free throw line or make as many free throws as they do.

Kansas State is all about the three. If it makes threes in bulk, it wins – or it loses in with battles, for the most part. If it’s not hitting the three, forget it. There isn’t enough pop on the inside, and that’s not going to work against the Mountaineers when it tries to get to the rim.

West Virginia won the first game between the two even though Kansas State hit 13 threes – the Mountaineers owned the offensive boards, but …

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State won the second game when the defense stepped up and the offense got to the free throw line over and over and over again.

The Wildcats shot 39 free throws in the second game against the Mountaineers, and that’s not crazy against a team that gets hit with a ton of fouls.

Kansas State doesn’t fold with mistakes, no one in the Big 12 makes more threes, and …

West Virginia vs Kansas State: What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State has been a wee bit better over a bad February for both teams.

Normally, the West Virginia defense would step up in a game like this to force a ton of turnovers – like it did in a win over TCU – to overcome the lack of scoring, but Kansas State just doesn’t make enough mistakes.

No, Kansas State isn’t going to hit a ton of threes, but it’ll hit enough to push through in an interesting and intense battle.

West Virginia vs Kansas State Prediction, Lines

Kansas State 73, West Virginia 69

Line: Kansas State -1, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

