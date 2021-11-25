West Virginia vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

West Virginia vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: West Virginia (5-6), Kansas (2-9)

West Virginia vs Kansas Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

Kansas will get West Virginia’s full and undivided attention – the team needs this for a bowl game.

The Mountaineers came up with the win it had to have at home against Texas, and now it needs to keep the efficient passing attack going with enough downfield plays to stretch out the Jayhawk defense.

Yes, Kansas has played better, and yes, there are a whole lot of positives now, but the defense still can’t handle the run, there isn’t enough pressure from the defensive front, and the strong West Virginia lines should be able to take over as the game goes on.

Why Kansas Will Win

QB Jalon Daniels is a difference-maker, and now, this isn’t your September self’s Jayhawk team.

The plan was for Daniels to redshirt, but he was thrown into the fire against Texas, was fantastic, and came back with an even better performance in the 31-28 fight with TCU. He’s accurate, he’s making things happen down the field, and he’s giving Kansas more than a fighting chance.

The running game is doing a better job with the passing attack balancing things out, and …

Turnover margin. West Virginia just doesn’t take the ball away, and it turned it over multiple times in three straight games before getting through the Texas win clean.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will bring the fight, and it’ll come up with enough offense to make West Virginia keep pressing, but it’ll come down to the defensive side.

The Mountaineers will control the clock, the defensive front will rumble into the backfield on a regular basis, and after a good first three quarters, things will start to open up in the fourth.

West Virginia vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

West Virginia 37, Kansas 20

Line: West Virginia -15.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

