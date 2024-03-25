West Virginia vs. Iowa: Predictions and odds for women's March Madness game

The NCAA tournament heats up on Monday. Two teams ready to ramp up March Madness with an eye on the Sweet 16 are the No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes.

While the nation will be no doubt tuning in to see Caitlin Clark's latest masterful chapter, they will be getting one of the better games on TV. UConn's dynamic offense will meet the energy and defiance of West Virginia's tough defense.

Iowa ranks first in points per game, averaging 92.7 points a contest. The Mountaineers feed off mistakes. Their opponents are averaging north of 23 turnovers per game.

Here's everything to know about Monday's clash.

March Madness live: Women’s March Madness live updates: Today’s games and schedule, how to watch and stream

West Virginia vs. Iowa predictions

Bleacher Nation: Iowa 80, West Virginia 68

Luis Escalante writes: "Iowa is outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game with a +717 scoring differential overall. It puts up 92.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 71.7 per contest (323rd in college basketball)."

Fox Sports: Iowa 80, West Virginia 68

The computer model used by Fox Sports sees the Hawkeyes taking on a formidable opponent but ultimately getting the win and a ticket to the Sweet 16.

Des Moines Register: Iowa wins

Gus Martin writes "On paper, West Virginia matches up decently well with Iowa as a guard-centric squad that can defend the perimeter. Still, Iowa is a No. 1 seed for a reason and has the best player in the country in Caitlin Clark, who should be determined to overcome an off-shooting performance in the first round."

Kansas Jayhawks: Kansas started at No. 1 and exited March Madness in second round. What went wrong?

West Virginia vs. Iowa: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Iowa are favorites to defeat West Virginia in Monday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday.

Spread: Iowa (-15.5)

Moneyline: Iowa (-1600); West Virgina (+850)

Over/under: 163.5

How to watch Creighton vs. Tennessee: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Monday, March 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, YouTubeTV

How to watch: Catch March Madness action with a Fubo subscription

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: West Virginia vs. Iowa: Predictions, picks and odds