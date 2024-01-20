West Virginia upsets No. 3 Kansas after hot shooting performance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks were hounded by an excellent shooting performance from West Virginia on Saturday afternoon en route to a 91-85 upset loss on the road.

The Mountaineers shot a scorching 57% from three, going 12-21.

Toney out, 2 defensive players questionable for Chiefs in AFC Divisional

Kansas opened up with a 13-6 lead before West Virginia tied things up at 15 after a 9-2 run. The two continued to exchange buckets and went into halftime knotted up at 51.

The contest remained tight in the second half. West Virginia built a seven-point lead with just over six minutes remaining after an 8-1 run.

Kansas responded with an 11-3 run taking an 81-80 lead with 2:41 left after two KJ Adams Jr. free throws.

The Mountaineers came back the next possession and regained the lead on a Patrick Sumenick layup.

West Virginia kept their lead after that knocking down free throws to ice the game and notching their first Big 12 win of the season 91-85.

Kevin McCullar Jr. led the Jayhawks with 24 points and five assists, Hunter Dickinson put up 19 points and five rebounds and Nick Timberlake added 12 points off the bench.

Mayor Lucas places bet with Buffalo mayor for Chiefs-Bills Divisional game

RaeQuan Battle paced the Mountaineers with 23 points and nine rebounds while Sumenick added 20 points.

Kansas was outrebounded 31 to 22 and shot 53% from the field to West Virginia’s 52%. The loss shows the Big 12 continues to show its parity each week.

Kansas will host Cincinnati on Monday at 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.