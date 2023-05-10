West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell commits to Mississippi State basketball, Chris Jans

STARKVILLE — With Jimmy Bell Jr. announcing his commitment via social media on Wednesday, Mississippi State basketball has its first transfer portal addition of the offseason.

Bell comes to Mississippi State after one season at West Virginia. As a senior, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.6 minutes. He started all 34 games for the Mountaineers.

Bell is a native of Saginaw, Michigan, who was a three-star prospect out of Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bell's college career started with two seasons at Saint Louis. He then spent the 2021-22 season at Moberly Area Community College before joining coach Bob Huggins at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers finished eighth in the Big 12 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Maryland. In that contest, Bell finished with no points and four rebounds before fouling out in 11 minutes.

Among his best performances last season was an 18-point outing against Buffalo and a 15-point showing against SEC foe Auburn. Bell ranked 11th nationally with a 15.8% offensive rebound rate, according to KenPom.

He didn't attempt a 3-pointer, but Bell shot 54.9% from the field. He drew 4.9 fouls per game in conference play, which ranked 10th in the Big 12.

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr., left, defends against Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Bell is the first portal addition for coach Chris Jans after seeing forward Kimani Hamilton and guard Martavious Russell depart.

The Bulldogs still await Tolu Smith's decision after the All-SEC forward entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of college eligibility. Smith was not among those invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball adds Jimmy Bell, a West Virginia transfer