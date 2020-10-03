West Virginia survives in double-OT win vs. Baylor originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For four quarters, West Virginia and Baylor slugged it out in a contest to see which defense could make more plays and which offense could make more mistakes.

In the end, the Mountaineers had one more defensive stop in them than the Bears.

A double-overtime interception set up the game-winning touchdown run in a 27-21 West Virginia win in Morgantown. The Mountaineers gave up a late touchdown in regulation, but improved to 2-1 with their first Big 12 victory of the season. They lost to Oklahoma State on the road last week.

As on the game-winning rushing touchdown by junior Leddie Brown at the end of double-overtime, much of the Mountaineers' success was found in that running game. Brown finished with 93 rushing yards on 27 carries and had two touchdowns. He wasn’t alone. Junior quarterback Jarret Doege put his team on the scoreboard early with a first-quarter scamper for six.

Baylor chose the air to guide their offense. Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who seven times in his career has rallied his team for a game-winning drive, picked his spots carefully, connecting with Josh Fleeks and R.J. Sneed for two touchdowns. Fleeks' game-tying catch came with 1:19 to go. However, it was Brewer's 34-yard dime to Ben Sims in the first overtime that jumped off the screen and kept the game alive for the Bears.

But it wouldn’t be enough. West Virginia's run-game was too much to handle.

This game had everything.

Both squads gave up two crucial interceptions that easily could’ve broken the others’ back for a total of four on the day.

Baylor recovered a muffed punt after West Virginia's Bryce Ford-Wheaton collided with his Mountaineer teammate Alec Sinkfield.

For their part, the Mountaineers had three turnovers and blocked a 53-yard field goal all in the first half.

West Virginia needed all three phases to pull off this win, an absolutely crazy game that was one of Saturday's best and exactly what is fun about college football.