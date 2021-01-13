West Virginia, Oregon latest to pause team activities due to COVID-19 outbreak

West Virginia postponed three games on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Two more prominent programs suspended team activities on Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreaks, marking just the latest issues with the pandemic throughout college basketball.

Both No. 13 West Virginia and No. 22 Oregon shut down this week, which resulted in a combined five games being postponed.

No. 13 West Virginia postpones 3 games due to COVID-19

West Virginia suspended team activities on Monday due to coronavirus issues within the program, and announced then that Tuesday’s matchup with No. X Baylor was being postponed.

The Big 12 then announced Tuesday that the Mountaineers’ matchups with TCU and Oklahoma State on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, were going to be postponed, too.

It’s unclear when the three games are going to be made up, or who within the West Virginia program has actually contracted the virus.

The Mountaineers are currently 9-4, and are fresh off a two-point loss to No. 4 Texas on Saturday.

“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “While this issue has hit many college programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”

No. 22 Oregon postpones two games due to COVID-19

Oregon followed suit on Tuesday and suspended all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Oregon’s game on Thursday against Arizona State and on Saturday against Arizona have both been postponed as a result. Make up dates have not yet been announced.

It’s unclear who within the program, if anyone, actually contracted the virus. The Ducks have already had three games postponed this season due to the coronavirus, but those issues were all either with their opponents or the officiating crew.

Oregon currently boasts a 9-2 record, and most recently beat Utah by six on Saturday.

The two programs are just the latest in the sport to be hit by the coronavirus, which is spiking throughout the country like never before. The country recorded more than 222,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday alone, according to The New York Times, and is averaging more than 250,000 new cases and more than 3,200 deaths a day — an all-time record.

More from Yahoo Sports: