West Virginia will have no fans for home opener

College football will happen in plenty of places without college. It likely will be playing out in plenty of places without fans, too.

West Virginia University has announced that the season opener on September 12 will be played with “only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff” present. The announcement did not commit to a specific plan for the next home game, on October 3 vs. Baylor.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” WVU A.D. Shane Lyons said in the announcement. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.”

West Virginia will have limited on-campus classes, for now. If/when (when) gatherings of students at off-campus parties result in a spike in COVID-19 cases, that could change — like it has and like it will elsewhere.

But college football, for the Big 12, the ACC, and the SEC, is still moving forward. Unless and until it doesn’t.

