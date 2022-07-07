West Virginia Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

West Virginia 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

West Virginia Schedule & Analysis

JT Daniels, QB Jr.

The 6-2, 226-pound superstar recruit for USC completed 64% of his passes for 2,887 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in just over a season before suffering a knee injury.

He moved on to Georgia, where he hit 70% of his throws – averaging over nine yards per pass – with 17 touchdowns and five interception in nine games before getting hurt.

If he’s healthy, he’s got the passing skills to be – potentially – the best quarterback in the Big 12.

Dante Stills, DT Sr.

The three-time All-Big 12 pass rusher has 6-4, 285-pound size and terrific quickness, making 111 tackles with 20 sacks and 44 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in four seasons.

Zach Frazier, C Soph.

The 6-3, 306-pound Second Team All-Big 12 veteran worked at guard early on before taking over at center.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR Jr.

The 6-3, 224-pound Honorable Mention All-Big 12 receiver caught 69 passes for 991 yards – 14.4 yards per catch – and six touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Jasir Cox, LB Sr.

The all-star transfer from North Dakota State brings 6-1, 209-pound size along with 124 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, ten broken up passes, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles over the last three seasons.

Brandon Yates, OT Soph.

The 6-4, 308-pound 2020 All-Big 12 blocker kept it going – he started every game at left tackle.

Taijh Alston, DE Sr.

The former JUCO transfer came back from a knee injury to make 37 tackles with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season.

Doug Nester, OG Jr.

The former Virginia Tech Hokie rose up at right guard, and he took over right away last year at West Virginia. The 6-7, 320-pounder is one of the team’s better pro prospects.

Story continues

Casey Legg, PK Sr.

The 6-4, 216-pound veteran earned All-Big 12 honors after hitting 19-of-23 field goals and going 35-of-35 on extra points. He has hit 26-of-34 field goals and all 51 extra points in his three seasons.

James Gmiter, OG Sr.

Going into his fourth season as a starting guard, the 6-3, 310-pound junior is coming off an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 season.

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

West Virginia 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

West Virginia Schedule & Analysis



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1