West Virginia looks to sustain run, hosts Kent State

West Virginia looks for its sixth successive victory and perhaps some Top 25 recognition Sunday, as the Mountaineers host Kent State in a nonconference game in Morgantown, W.Va.

West Virginia (8-1) edged No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday despite 39 percent shooting and missing 15 of 27 attempts from the free-throw line.

"We're going to put an enormous amount of time into shooting free throws," head coach Bob Huggins said. "They're supposed to make 100 before they leave and they obviously haven't been doing that. I don't blame them. ... We're going to keep working at it and I think probably just spending more time on technique."

West Virginia, which as of last week received no votes as a Top 25 team despite victories over several high-profile teams, earned its first win over a Top 25 team this season by beating UConn. Taz Sherman led the way with 23 points, and his 21.2 points per game leads the team.

The Golden Flashes (5-3) are coming off a win over Detroit Mercy 69-52 Thursday night. They are led by Sincere Carry, who averages 14.8 points per game.

Kent State has the best free-throw shooting team in Division I basketball, at 83.5 percent. Head coach Rob Senderoff has been at the helm since 2011, and in his first game leading the Golden Flashes he got an upset win over Huggins and the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Senderoff counts himself as an admirer of Huggins.

"To me Coach Huggins and my former boss coach (Kelvin) Sampson, what they've done as coaches is probably as hard and as much as any coach that's coached in college basketball," Senderoff said.

West Virginia makes better than half of its shots (51.5 percent), averages 71 points a game and is outscoring opponents by nearly nine points a game.

But the Mountaineers run into a strong defensive club in Kent State, as opponents have managed just 59.0 points a game.

--Field Level Media