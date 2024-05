West Virginia lands a commitment from OL Gavin Crawford

West Virginia went back to a familiar school to land their latest commitment. Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Gavin Crawford announced his pledge to the Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Crawford, who chose West Virginia over Maryland and UCLA, broke down his decision with Rivals.com in the video below.

