West Virginia implements new football rules for this fall (and they’re pretty, pretty good)

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) unanimously passed two common-sense proposals this week.

The first rule is for points given to a team for a win. A previous rule stated that teams could only get bonus points if they defeated a team from the same or higher designation. The new rule now says that a team will earn a point regardless of the opponent’s classification.

WCHS, an ABC affiliate in the state, notes that the ranking system for wins remains unchanged meaning that “Class AAAA teams will be valued at 15 points, Class AAA at 12, Class AA at 9 points and Class A at 6 points.”

But the biggest and most important change involves blowout games.

If a team reaches a 42-point margin by the third quarter, then a rolling clock automatically begins. WCHS notes that “The fourth quarter margin of 35 points remains the same.”

Both rules will be in place for this upcoming fall season.

