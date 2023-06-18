West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announces resignation and retirement after DUI arrest

Bob Huggins has coached at West Virginia since 2007. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Bob Huggins era at West Virginia has ended in ugly fashion.

The longtime Mountaineers head coach resigned from his job Saturday after a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh on Friday, the school announced. He informed his players in a meeting earlier in the night, telling them he didn't know who would replace him for the upcoming season.

Huggins' statement included mention of his "intention to retire as head men's basketball coach" at West Virginia. It also included an apology:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve."

Huggins' resignation came the same day his arrest on Friday night was reported. Per a police report, officers found the 69-year-old's car blocking a road with the driver-side door open and one of the tires shredded. Officers suspected Huggins to be intoxicated while instructing him to move his car to the side of the road, then pulled him over and issued a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Huggins reportedly blew a .210 on a breathalyzer. Officers also allegedly found a trash bag with empty beer cans on the passenger-side floor. The incident is Huggins' second-known DUI arrest, after a previous one in 2004 during his time in Cincinnati.

West Virginia initially reacted to the news with a statement saying they were gathering information:

Advertisement

"West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men's Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete."

Hours later, Huggins was telling his team he was won't be coaching them anymore.

The DUI arrest was only the second ugly incident of Huggins' offseason, as he received widespread condemnation after using an anti-gay slur during a radio appearance.

West Virginia suspended Huggins for three games, reduced his salary by $1 million and required him to go to sensitivity training. School president Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker released a statement at the time, which said, "Any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination."

Advertisement

Bob Huggins had a lengthy career in college basketball

Less than a year ago, Huggins was being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame alongside names like Manu Ginobili and Lindsay Whalen. Much has changed since then.

Before Saturday, Huggins was the winningest active head coach in college basketball with 935 career wins during his time at West Virginia, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Akron and Walsh, with two Final Four appearances and 10 conference tournament titles. His career goes all the way back to 1977, when he became an assistant at West Virginia after playing there in college.

In a join statement, West Virginia president Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker praised his contributions to the program:

Advertisement

"On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state. During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history."

If this is really it for Huggins' career, much of the good will he had built up over the course of decades will have evaporated in the span of two months.

Bob Huggins' full resignation letter

Mountaineer Nation:

Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men's basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.

My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.

It has been the honor of my professional career to lead the men's basketball program at my alma mater and I take great pride in our accomplishments. But I am most proud of the tremendous young men who chose to spend their formative years with us, and who have gone on to do great things with their lives.

I was born in Morgantown, graduated from West Virginia University and had the pleasure of coaching here for seventeen seasons as an assistant or head coach. It will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer.

Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.

Sincerely,