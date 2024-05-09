West Virginia, Georgia Tech active in pursuit of PG Kaden Magwood

HOOVER, Ala. – Kaden Magwood is worth watching closely in the months ahead. The four-star point guard is already ranked No. 116 in the country largely based on his scoring prowess, but his development as a passer and a defender has been obvious so far this spring.

Magwood is running with undefeated Team Loaded on the adidas 3SSB circuit and will play in front of a long list of high-major coaches as the leader of a stacked grassroots team.

Rivals recently caught up with the 6-foot-3 Magwood to discuss his recruitment and what could be next as he attempts to navigate toward a commitment.

*****

ON POSSIBLE VISITS:

“Most likely, I’ll be going to Georgia Tech and West Virginia, but I’m still trying to set those up.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIPS WITH GEORGIA TECH AND WEST VIRGINIA:

“I talk to coach [Karl] Hobbs mostly at Georgia Tech. I haven’t talked to coach [Damon] Stoudamire yet. Then, at West Virginia, I talk with coach [Chester] Frazier. That was my guy when he was at Illinois. Now he’s recruiting me for West Virginia. I’m building a relationship with coach [Darian] DeVries, but I already have one with coach Frazier.”

ON PAST UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

“I took unofficials to Alabama, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Application State.”

ON SCHOOLS WITH WHICH HE’S IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

“West Virginia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Providence and a few others.”

ON WHERE HE’S ORIGINALLY FROM:

“I’m from Louisville originally but I've moved around a little.”

ON IF HE’S HEARD FROM THE NEW LOUISVILLE STAFF:

“They haven't talked to me yet, which is kind of upsetting because I’m a Louisville guy. I really don’t think that much about it, though.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’m a scoring point guard that can really score the ball. I can also pass and play defense. I think I rebound well for my side.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Magwood feels like he might be on the verge of a stock-rising summer considering he’s the point guard of Team Loaded, one of the best teams on any grassroots circuit and will have a lot of eyes on him going forward.

Over the weekend, he showcased his development as a facilitator and could see his offer list explode if he continues his hot start. For now, West Virginia seems like the most serious player with Georgia Tech also in the mix. That could all change quickly if a slew of new programs enter the mix this summer.