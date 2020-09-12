West Virginia football suspends 11 players for violating team rules

West Virginia football suspends 11 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

West Virginia suited up to take on Eastern Kentucky in their home opener Saturday afternoon, the only problem is they were without 11 players due to suspensions, leaving the Mountaineers short-handed.

The decision was announced prior to kickoff and sources close to the team confirmed that the 11 absences from Saturday's game are in no way COVID-19 related, but due to violation of team rules.

The players serving suspensions starting left tackle Junior Uzebu, starting center Chase Behrndt, starting inside receiver T.J. Simmons, backup inside receiver Isaiah Esdale, backup inside receiver Zack Dobson, tight ends Mike O'Laughlin and T.J. Banks, backup offensive linemen Tairiq Stewart and Zach Davis, backup cornerback David Vincent-Okoli and backup long snapper J.P. Hadley.

Each suspension is just one game and they'll be eligible to return for WVU’s second contest on the road against Oklahoma State on Sept. 26.