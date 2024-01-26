West Virginia Dual Team pairings released
Jan. 25—The pairings for the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships have been released.
The fifth annual event will take place next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
Class AA/A will take the mats Friday. In the upper bracket, Greenbrier West, the runner-up out of Region 3 making its first appearance, will take on Region 1 winner Fairmont, the reigning Class AA state champion.
In the other upper bracket matchup, Region 2 champion Braxton County will face Region 4 runner-up Williamstown.
In the bottom half will be Region 3 champion Herbert Hoover meeting Region 1 runner-up Oak Glen and Region 4 winner Point Pleasant going up against Region 2 runner-up Roane County.
Class AAA will take over the following day, with hometown Greenbrier East — like Greenbrier West, making its state duals debut as the Region 3 runner-up — going up against Region 1 champion University.
Joining them in the top half of the bracket will be Region 2 champion Spring Mills and Region 4 runner-up Ripley.
Region 3 champion Woodrow Wilson will be in the bottom half and will face Region 1 runner-up Wheeling Park in the first round. Also, Region 4 champ Parkersburg South will wrestle Region 2 runner-up Musselman.
Wrestling on both days will begin at noon. The semifinals and consolations will follow at 1:30 p.m.
The championships and placement matches are scheduled for 3 p.m.
FloWrestling will livestream the event both days, and Mat Time will provide live updates.
