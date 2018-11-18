West Virginia Drops From Top 10, Sees Playoff Hopes Fade in New AP Poll

Conference championship games are fast approaching as the regular season starts to wind down.

There were a fair share of teams that took on weaker competition on Saturday as they prep for the final game before the postseason.

In the Big 12, a pair of ranked teams suffered defeats as No. 15 Texas knocked off No. 16 Iowa State and Oklahoma State upset No. 9 West Virginia. The Longhorns and Mountaineers are now tied at 6-2 in the conference. One will likely finish second in the standings and face Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.

Boston College was upset by Florida State a year after picking up a historic win against the Seminoles. And Syracuse was dominated by Notre Dame in a contest featuring two teams in the top 12.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington State

T8. UCF

T8. LSU

10. Ohio State

11. Texas

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Utah State

15. Penn State

16. Washington

17. Kentucky

18. Utah

19. Syracuse

20. Northwestern

21. Boise State

22. Mississippi State

23. Army

24. Pittsburgh

25. Iowa State