West Virginia Day activities coming to Bowen Field

Jun. 18—bluefield — Free birthday cupcakes and giveaways will be part of the party Thursday when West Virginia's creation is celebrated during a Bluefield Ridge Runners home game.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners baseball team will be playing against Johnson City starting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, West Virginia Day, at Bowen Field. The first 250 guests arriving that evening will receive a free birthday cupcake from Visit Mercer County.

Created as a result of the Civil War, West Virginia became the 35th state on June 20, 1863 after Virginia's northern counties refused to secede from the United States along with the rest of the state.

Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the bureau previously asked Rocky Malamisura, the Ridge Runners' general manager, about scheduling a home game on Thursday to help celebrate West Virginia Day.

Baseball fans attending Thursday's home game will have opportunities to get special giveaways.

T-shirts will be thrown into the stands during the game and there will be a selfie booth, Null said.

The Visit Mercer County mobile visitors center will be at Bowen Field on Thursday evening. There will also be a performance of "Take Me Home, Country Roads," one of West Virginia's official state songs.

Contact Greg Jordan at

gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com