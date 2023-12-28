West Virginia coach Neal Brown earns mayo bath with bowl win

To the victor goes the condiment bath.

West Virginia won the Duke’s Mayo Bow, 30-10, over North Carolina on Wednesday.

And you know what that means. Neal Brown of the Mountaineers took a seat and was doused with Duke’ Mayonnaise as is the tradition for the winning coach.

The outcome wasn’t in doubt from the first play when Garrett Greene and Traylon Ray connected on a 75-yard TD pass.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire