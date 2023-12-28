West Virginia coach Neal Brown earns mayo bath with bowl win
To the victor goes the condiment bath.
West Virginia won the Duke’s Mayo Bow, 30-10, over North Carolina on Wednesday.
And you know what that means. Neal Brown of the Mountaineers took a seat and was doused with Duke’ Mayonnaise as is the tradition for the winning coach.
HELLO. pic.twitter.com/tRF3JK4j5q
— Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 28, 2023
MAYO DUMP. pic.twitter.com/pEqLT19Zc5
— Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 28, 2023
The outcome wasn’t in doubt from the first play when Garrett Greene and Traylon Ray connected on a 75-yard TD pass.