West Virginia called for delay of game after ref… delays game

West Virginia’s offense was flagged for a delay of game penalty Saturday against Oklahoma State after an official held up the Mountaineers from snapping the ball in time.

A late substitution by WVU forced the refs to halt the offense from playing until Oklahoma State had a chance to make a corresponding move.

This is the most outrageous delay of game call ever pic.twitter.com/MAfBhdTjZl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 26, 2020

The call didn’t end up playing a role in the game’s outcome, as the Cowboys scored on the ensuing drive to ice the game and hand West Virginia its first loss of the year.

WVU will look to get back on track next week, when it hosts Baylor on Saturday afternoon.