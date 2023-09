Aug. 31—Spiritual Life Productions has scheduled a West Texas Metaphysical Life Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome, 6201 I-20 Business Loop.

Tickets start at $10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2tu2usva.