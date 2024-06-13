West Texas A&M tabbed to host 2024 NJCAA Football championship

West Texas A&M's investment in a new football stadium has paid off as the NJCAA announced Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium will host the NJCAA Division I Football Championships, beginning in 2024.

The stadium opened in 2019, and features 8,500 seats and an estimated capacity of 12,000 when including overflow berm seating and standing-room only space on the concourse level. The stadium will play host to the game in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

"I am pleased that West Texas will host the NJCAA Division I Football National Championships for the next four years in our acclaimed Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in the heart of our campus," West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler said in a release. "Our partnership with the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau and Canyon Chamber of Commerce to bring this championship game to our area will result in a significant economic impact for both cities, and as we make clear in our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, serving our region is our top priority."

The 2024 NJCAA Division I Football Championship will take place at 7 p.m. CT Dec. 18 and will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The 2023 NJCAA Division I championship was played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.

"The NJCAA is excited for the future of the DI Football Championship in Amarillo and Canyon," stated Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development. "West Texas A&M has an incredible facility with top of the line features that are going to play an integral role in the championship experience for NJCAA student-athletes, coaches, and fans."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: West Texas A&M to host JUCO football championship in 2024